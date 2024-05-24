ONE 167: Jo Nattawut acknowledges he must be at his best to beat 'king of the division' Tawanchai

The future of ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai division will be on the line in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 between the world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

To date, Tawanchai has two successful defenses to his name and Nattawut plans to end his streak in front of their home crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

But for that outcome to turn itself into reality, Nattawut knows that he will need to be at his very best and said just that in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Tawanchai, he's the king of the division. If you want to beat him, you have to be really, really good and really clever."

The Thai Top Team product knows exactly what he needs to do against Tawanchai after sharing the Circle with him back in October 2023.

However, Nattawut faced a double whammy entering the bout as he was a short-notice replacement, and their contest then was held under kickboxing rules - factors that he attributed to after he fell via unanimous decision.

Jo Nattawut reveals motivation behind renewed vigor to end Tawanchai's reign

At 34 years old, many would argue that Nattawut still has a lot to offer in combat sports, but the 85-fight veteran knows that his time is coming up.

From his perspective, there is no better way to end it than by becoming a ONE world champion, which he pointed out in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

"The World Title would mean my work has been successful. I'm at the end of my career. Everywhere I go, I always get the title. So this is another belt to prove that I am really a champion."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.