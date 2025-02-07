ONE 171: Lito Adiwang roots for Joshua Pacio, wants a piece of Jarred Brooks next

Lito Adiwang will no doubt keep a close eye on one of the most anticipated MMA trilogies at ONE 171: Qatar.

The main event of the promotion's return to Lusail Sports Arena will pit heated rivals, strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio and interim king Jarred Brooks on Feb. 20.

It's no secret that Adiwang's loyalty remains to his former Team Lakay teammate. While the pair have gone separate ways, with 'Thunder Kid' joining SOMA Fight Club and 'The Passion' going to Lions Nation MMA, it appears the brotherhood still stands.

The Filipino firecracker made it known in a recent interview with Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post:

"Of course, I’d go for my kababayan, supporting Johsua for this. For me, I wish him all the best and I hope they’ll bring their A-Game. And yeah, after the fight, no injuries."

While Adiwang certainly has championship aspirations of his own, he definitely wants Pacio to unify the strawweight MMA world titles.

Once these two settle their grudge, 'Thunder Kid' hopes he gets the next crack at Brooks and have his own shot at redemption against his tormentor. Adiwang added:

"Yeah, I’m more excited [for] that matchup really. Because I want to get that rematch and get back that loss."

Head over to onefc.com for more details about ONE 171: Qatar.

Lito Adiwang must first break into the top 5 at ONE Fight Night 28

To get a shot at the big names in the 125-pound division, Lito Adiwang must first vanquish his next ranked opponent.

The 31-year-old will lock horns with fourth-ranked contender Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video this Friday.

Coming off three straight wins since his return from a knee injury, the momentum is certainly on Adiwang's side.

However, he'll be tested like never before by 'Pocket Monk', who has gone 3-1 under the ONE banner. The Japanese warrior is keen on keeping his place in the top 5 and perhaps take a step closer to a strawweight MMA world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 28 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event will air live in US Primetime on Feb. 7, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

