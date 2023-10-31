“One belt on this shoulder and one on that shoulder” – Jonathan Haggerty on two-sport dream at ONE Fight Night 16

Jonathan Haggerty has a massive weight on his shoulders when he returns at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

Despite that, he is looking to add another 26 pounds to that equation with a victory over Fabricio Andrade in their main event war inside the legendary fighting grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

When he makes the walk to the ring, the Londoner will proudly have his bantamweight Muay Thai gold resting on one shoulder.

But he knows there is room for another one – and potentially two – should he leave his hand raised against 'Wonder Boy' in their bantamweight kickboxing world title tilt.

During a short interview with FirstSportz MMA, Jonathan Haggerty couldn't help but dream of how he'd leave the Thai capital with a pair of coveted belts on his wide deltoids.

He shared:

"I mean it's going to feel like a dream come true. I've always said I'd like one belt on this shoulder and one on that shoulder, and come November, it’s finally the time I get to do it."

Watch the interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t plan on just becoming a two-sport world champion, though.

The 26-year-old, who primarily trains with Chris Knowles at Knowlesy Academy in London, England, believes it makes sense for him to have another go at Andrade for the latter’s bantamweight MMA crown.

Becoming a three-sport world champion is no easy feat. Thus far, only Stamp Fairtex has amassed championship gold in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. However, Haggerty’s feat, should he achieve it, would make him the first-ever simultaneous titleholder on the roster.

With that big dream on the back of his mind, ‘The General’ is eager to leave the iconic venue as a two-sport kingpin in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire bill live and for free.