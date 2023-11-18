“One breaks bones, the other bends them” - Fans can’t get enough of the ‘bromance’ between Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang

Fans are loving the bromance between ONE Championship superstars Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci.

ONE Championship has conquered their section of the combat sports market by showcasing several martial arts during every event. As a result, some fighters from different disciplines have established unexpected friendships.

The most popular bromance under the ONE banner is arguably between flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang.

ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of the world champions playfully sparring together with the following social media caption:

“Private lessons from ”The Iron Man?“ 😂 @rodtang_jimungnon @mikeymusumeci”

Fans had various positive responses to the footage in the Instagram comment section:

“When He masters Muay Thai He gonna become a cheat code in MMA😂”

“This would be an interesting match 🤔 Which discipline is more dominant? BJJ or Muay Thai? Grappling or striking? 💯”

“the fact rodtang can do all that in jeans lol”

“Best sparring ever 😂😂😂😂”

“Mikey’s the man”

“One breaks bones the other bends them”

“The energy between these two monsters 👹”

Instagram comments

Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang have one significant factor in common - they both want to transition to MMA eventually.

Therefore, the close friends have benefited from the other’s skills. Firstly, Musumeci holds a ONE submission grappling record of 6-0. Yet, he doesn’t have enough striking experience, which Rodtang could fast-track with his world-class Muay Thai skills.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is arguably the biggest Muay Thai superstar on the planet. The problem is that he doesn’t have the grappling prowess to be an MMA world champion yet, as shown in his mixed-rules fight against Demetrious Johnson.

Luckily, Musumeci’s brilliant jiu-jitsu mind could benefit ‘The Iron Man’ so he can improve his submission defense. Only time will tell if they follow through and pursue an MMA world title.