"His elbows can cut his opponents or knock them out" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon predicts a Petchmorakot win in ONE 157

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the best athletes of his generation, yet that doesn’t stop him from giving praise to his contemporaries in the striking arts.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will return to the circle when he takes on Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While he’s putting all of his time and effort into his preparations, Rodtang isn’t shy to give love to Petchmorakot Petchyindee and Prajanchai PK.Saenchai.

Rodtang has such high respect for Petchmorakot that he predicted his fellow Thai superstar will be walking away the victor against Jimmy Vienot in the main event of ONE 157:

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

“Petchmorakot is considered very famous in the country. He is one of the top fighters in Thailand and has held quite a number of belts. He’s beaten many fighters. His elbows are also sharp and dangerous. His elbows can cut his opponents or knock them out. They can’t overlook him. But Petchmorakot could be slow sometimes. It depends on his opponents how well they’re prepared and try not to get caught by his elbows.”

Petchmorakot is already one of the best Muay Thai fighters of his generation with an outstanding 164-35-2 record. The Petchyindee Academy product also went into a boxing sojourn and collected a perfect 4-0 record, including two knockout wins.

“The most dangerous weapons of Petchmorakot would be his left punch and left shin, and his elbows that he has used to knock out his opponents. He’s good at many things. Lately, he’s competed in Western-style boxing bouts, so he might have upgraded his punches,” said Rodtang.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon sees Prajanchai retaining his title

Another fighter Rodtang Jitmuangnon is predicting to win at ONE 157 is Prajanchai.

The PK.Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product will defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event of the card.

“I think Prajanchai will win with his speed and because it’s under Muay Thai rules. Prajanchai is very smart. He’s smarter than his opponent.”

Prajanchai owns a ridiculous record of 338-51-3 and became the champion in his division when he defeated Muay Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in his first fight at ONE Championship.

Edited by David Andrew