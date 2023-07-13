ONE Championship adds Lucas Pinheiro and Thalison Soares to its growing list of BJJ world champions

It is official – two-time BJJ world champions Lucas Pinheiro and Thalison Soares have joined the ranks of ONE Championship. The promotion unveiled the news on its site earlier today, though nothing about their debuts has been confirmed.

Pinheiro, who dived into 'the gentle art' as an eight-year-old, has risen to the upper echelons of the sport over the past decade or so.

The Manaus native, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under the Carlos Gracie lineage, currently trains alongside ONE Championship lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and Tue under the watchful eyes of grappling legend Andre Galvao.

After claiming a couple of European and South American accolades, the 29-year-old set his sights on the international stage.

The Brazilian secured the IBJJF no-gi world championship in December 2022. This past June, he added another world title in the gi category.

He's built a reputation as one of the finest light-featherweights in the discipline. And now, he'll put that reputation to the test on the global stage.

His dance partner in the IBJJF world championships this year, Soares, also joins him on the global stage of the organization.

The Manacapuru resident competes out of the world-renowned Art of Jiu-Jitsu team under Rafael and Guilherme Mendes.

Known as one of the most innovative jiu-jitsu athletes, the 24-year-old achieved across every colored belt before adding a pair of world titles in the past four years.

In 2019, Soares won the IBJJF no-gi world title. Last year, he took the gi world title with back-to-back barnburners at the championships.

Pinheiro and Soares will undoubtedly showcase their unique skill set inside the circle as soon as they kickstart their tenures at ONE Championship.

