ONE Championship: Angela Lee says youngest brother Adrian destined to "follow in Christian’s footsteps"

2023 was an incredibly tough year for Angela Lee and her family having lost their younger sister Victoria in December last year.

Throughout the majority of the year, there was no update from the Lee family about their futures as they were left to be with each other to grieve the tragic circumstances.

At ONE Fight Night 14, the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion announced her retirement from the sport, shocking the fans at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Instead of competing, she is more motivated in being the best possible mother that she can be to her daughter and trying to help others through her non-profit organizaton, Fightstory.

Whilst she hopes that sharing her story will help to encourage others to follow suit, allowing her to honour her sister’s memory by giving support to those in need, her other siblings are going a different route.

Even with Angela retiring and relinquishing her world title, she knows that her family will continue to be represented at the very highest level in martial arts.

Her brother Christian still holds both the ONE lightweight and welterweight world championships though there has been no news about his potential return date having taken the entire year off.

‘Unstoppable’ also pointed to her other brother, Adrian Lee, who at just 17 years old has shown clear potential and dedication with all of the competitions and amateur titles he has secured.

During an appearance on The Aloha Hour podcast, Angela Lee said that she expects Adrian to follow a similar path to Christian with huge potential for what he can accomplish in his career:

“Adrian, he's 17. And he’s sparing with Christian. They train together, you know, every day and Adrian, he's going to finish off his senior year now in high school, his wrestling season, and then yeah I think he's looking to follow in Christian's footsteps and follow him and fight everybody.”

Watch the full podcast interview below: