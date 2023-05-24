ONE Championship asks who Rodtang Jitmuangnon should face next

With Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s recent Muay Thai victory, he’s practically got first pick on who he wants to fight next. But ONE Championship is eager to find out who the fans would pick for the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. After all, their input is just as important.

The promotion reached out to them this week in typical Q&A format alongside a picture of Rodtang posing asleep with the two golden belts on his chest.

The caption read as follows:

"Sleeping like royalty 👑 Who do YOU think the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion should take on next? 🤔 @rodtang_jimungnon."

Muay Thai fans immediately took to Instagram and shared the following comments below:

andybadco:

"@superlek789 👊🏼👊🏼"

signore_vendetta94:

"Superlek is the fight to make!"

keagxn:

"Rodtang v Takeru at Saitama Super Arena 🙌🏼👊🏼"

morpheusmurphey:

"He called out Haggerty, but we all know Superlek is the one we want to see."

Rodtang, the pound-for-pound stalwart, has already revealed who he’d like to compete against in his next trip to the ring.

So far, he’s called out former flyweight rival and current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, but that would mean moving up a weight class to challenge the UK star of his world title reign.

The other fighter he’s had his eye on for a long time is Japanese kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa, who officially signed a multi-fight deal with ONE this past April. Although Rodtang primarily fights under the Muay Thai rulset, he’s also the No.1-ranked contender in kickboxing.

But if they meet in kickboxing, there will be no world title on the line since Superlek Kiatmoo9 continues to hold the divisional belt. In addition, Segawa has spent most of his life competing in kickboxing, so fighting in Muay Thai would be a significant disadvantage for him if he’s given a world title opportunity in his very first outing.

Another potential matchup, which the fans nearly had the pleasure of watching this year, would be against Superlek in either Muay Thai or kickboxing. This is the fight that perhaps makes most sense to the fans since they’re both reigning world champions in their respective sports.

The question is, will ONE Championship give fans what they want or do they have another matchup in mind that supersedes a Rodtang vs. Superlek showdown?

