ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong insists Nico Carrillo is still "in the mix" to face Jonathan Haggerty.

Carrillo appeared to carve himself out as the No.1 contender for Haggerty's bantamweight Muay Thai title by knocking out former champion Nong-O Hama last December.

Ranked No.1 in the division, Carrillo did not take too kindly to being left out of the conversation when talk turned to Haggerty's next fight following last weekend's win over Felipe Lobo.

In an online poll shared with fans on his Facebook account, Sityodtong proposed Muay Thai title defenses against flyweight champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmookao, a bantamweight kickboxing title defense against Japan's Hiroki Akimoto, a bid for Fabricio Andrade's bantamweight MMA belt – and even an audacious move up to featherweight to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai crown.

Asked if 25-year-old Scotsman Carrillo was still being considered to fight "The General" next, Sityodtong told Sportskeeda:

"He’s in the mix, but he just had surgery so I don’t know when he’ll be ready."

The "King of the North" underwent surgery on his right hand last month, following a third-round finish of legendary Thai former champ Nong-O at Lumpinee Stadium.

Nico Carrillo lands a punch on Nong-O Hama at Lumpinee Stadium.

Carrilo's coach at Sor Dechapant gym in Bangkok, JP Gallacher, said his countryman would be ready to go soon. He told Sportskeeda:

"Nico will be ready to fight on June 8. I've got clearance from his surgeon that he can punch again in a month. Then I want that time frame to get him ready."

Carrillo has racked up three knockout wins on ONE Friday Fights, the second of which earned him a US$100,000 ONE Championship contract – and the Nong-O matchup.

He called Haggerty out on social media after the two-sport champ finished Lobo in the third round of an electrifying fight at Lumpinee. Haggerty responded in kind:

"Tell him I'll keep collecting my 50 and 100 grand while he's getting his 350,000 baht."