A disappointed Dmitry Menshikov was left questioning why he was overlooked for a US$50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22 last Saturday.

The Russian finished Thai fan favorite Sinsamut Klinmee in the third round of their lightweight Muay Thai clash at Lumpinee Stadium, mounting a comeback after losing the first two rounds to secure a TKO via body shots.

It was a third straight win in ONE Championship – all by knockout – for the 26-year-old Russian, who has emphatically bounced back from a shock debut loss in less than a minute to champion Regian Eersel last summer.

But the former Glory kickboxing star was left unimpressed after being snubbed for the bonus for the third consecutive occasion and was seen angrily confronting officials with his team backstage saying as much. He told Sportskeeda:

"It was a difficult fight. Sinsmaut is a really good fighter and was pushing really hard but I was able to finish him, even though he is one of the best in Thailand. Of course him happy I won, but at the same time, I'm a bit disappointed."

He added:

"I'm a fighter. My job is to give the best to people. We don't have a lot of motivation, we hurt our bodies, so the bonuses are really important for us. It’s already the third knockout and I don’t have any bonus. If I dont have any motivation it’s difficult for me to do anything."

Asked why he thought he did not get the bonus, Menshikov gave a wry smile and said:

"I’m a Russian and nowadays not so many people who likes Russians. But jokes aside, I’m happy with everything. I'm happy that I'm Russian. I'm proud and I will keep going forward."

Dmitry Menshikov celebrates with his team after defeating Sinsamut Klinmee.

Dmitry Menshikov eyes title redemption

Despite not pocketing some extra cash, Menshikov is still likely to have earned himself a title shot against Eersel.

Though he may have to wait, with the Surinamese-Dutch striker first hoping to get revenge on Alexis Nicolas after losing his kickboxing belt in a close decision last month. Menshikov said:

"I need to get some rest, to recover, but looking to the future about the title shot? Sure. I need to prove a lot of things to myself and to the world because last time when I had a title shot it was just a mistake. It was a random thing that happened. I'm just a normal guy doing my job and I'm ready for everything. I hope it’s gonna be a title shot and I will do everything. I'm ready to fight everyone. I want to be a legend."

Two-time title challenger Sinsamut was stopped for just the second time in his ONE career, having looked like he was cruising to victory after two rounds.

Menshikov had struggled to get his game plan going until the Thai – perhaps unwisely – opted to engage in a standup war. The Russian added:

"After the second round I was sitting there, my cornerman said Sinsamut is winning on points. But in my heart I knew I was going to win, everything was going to happen in a good way, so I was OK. I'm a professional fighter. We had plan A, B, and C – everything was prepared. At the same time, physically and mentally my preparation went really well. Me and my team were feeling really great."