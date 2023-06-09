ONE Championship drums up the hype for Kade Ruotolo’s world title defense against Tommy Langaker

ONE Championship is ready for one of the most enthralling grappling matches of the year when Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker take center stage at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The build-up to this matchup has fighting fans across the world jumping with anticipation.

As the storyline goes, Ruotolo and Langaker had a bit of a confrontation at the ADCC World Championships afterparty. The Norwegian standout aggressively called out Kade Ruotolo for a match, promising to embarrass him on the world stage.

Ruotolo, of course, didn’t take the challenge lightly. He’s ready to make Langaker eat his words this Friday night.

Watch the latest promo below:

Kade Ruotolo owns the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title and is undoubtedly one of the best grapplers of his generation, but his reputation is on the line once again against a very tough opponent.

Tommy Langaker is one of Europe's biggest prospects. A former IBJJF European Open champion, the Wulfing Academy representative is known to be a fearless and unorthodox jiu-jitsu grappler.

He recently showcased his skills with massive victories last year against Uali Kurzhev and Renato Canuto to make his bid for a world title. Now, with a world championship belt within reach, the Norwegian superstar will do whatever it takes to come out on top and strip Kade Ruotolo of his world title.

Watch two of the best grapplers in the world collide for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov. Fans in North America can watch the explosive co-main event live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

