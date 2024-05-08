ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 62 on May 10

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will play host to another magical night of world-class martial arts when ONE Friday Fights 62 gets underway on May 10.

Scattered across the bill inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this week are fights across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing, all tailored to produce quick knockouts and nail-biting affairs.

In the main event of the promotion's weekly offering in Bangkok, Thailand, Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai and ET Wankhongohm MBK renew their rivalry after an epic nine-minute war at ONE Friday Fights 39.

That evening, ET got his hand raised with a stupendous elbow knockout just over a minute into the third round. Before that stoppage, though, both men treated the world to a striking clinic of the highest degree.

A similar plot could unfold should both men have their striking artillery ready to cause mayhem inside the Thai capital.

The same can be said when Spanish striker Xavier Gonzalez goes toe-to-toe with local hero Win Sitjanim in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 62. They meet in a 128-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

Gonzalez has been impressive throughout his tenure in the promotion, but that theory will be put to the test against Win, who enters the fight off a second-round knockout of Mowgli Chor Ajalaboon this past February.

Other interesting 'Art of Eight Limbs' fixtures will see Nongam Fairtex trade blows with Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo. Meanwhile, Furkan Karabag aims to make it three consecutive knockouts against Mavlonbek Kakhkhorov in their 127-pound catchweight tilt.

ONE Friday Fights 62 will be available on the ONE Championship YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Full card for ONE Friday Fights 62:

Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai vs ET Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai - 130-pounds)

Xavier Gonzalez vs Win Sitjanim (Muay Thai - 128-pounds)

Chokpreecha PK Saenchai vs Pongsiri Sujeebameekiew (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Kongkula Jitmuangnon vs Mardsing Khaolakmuaythai (Muay Thai - 138-pounds)

Nongam Fairtex vs Tsz Ching Phoebe Lo (Muay Thai - 110-pounds)

Chabakaew Sor KanJanchai vs Looknam Kor Khomkleaw (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Furkan Karabag vs Mavlonbek Kakhkhorov (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Wei Ziqin vs Riamu Matsumoto (Muay Thai - 127-pounds)

Temirlan Bekmurzaev vs Haruto Yasumoto (Kickboxing - flyweight)

Peyman Zolfaghari vs Yuki Morioka (Muay Thai - 124-pounds)

Matheus Pereira vs Evgenii Morozov (MMA - lightweight)

Batochir Batsaikhan vs Fabio Harada (MMA - bantamweight)