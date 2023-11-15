ONE Championship: Jarred Brooks says he has a plan and template to beat every contender on his hit list

Reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks always has a very specific game plan when he steps inside the Circle.

Thus far, that strategy has worked out in his favor as ‘The Monkey God’ currently holds an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner. His most recent victory came in December 2022 when he scored a decisive unanimous decision victory over Joshua Pacio to claim the strawweight world title.

Speaking with the promotion during a recent interview, Jarred Brooks spoke about his strategy heading into each one of his fights, saying:

“I have plans for all of [the opponents I might face] and ways to beat them. I mean, it’s either you’re going to catch me with something that is out of the blue, like a one-in-ten chance, or you’re gonna get beat by me.”

Before working his way toward the strawweight title, ‘The Monkey God’ earned victories over some of the division’s biggest threats, including Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, and Bokang Masunyane.

Struggling to find his next opponent, Jarred Brooks has offered to run it back with the man he took the strawweight title from, Joshua Pacio, and even called out one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in the history of the sport, Demetrious Johnson.

“DJ is the main fight, period. I have nothing but respect for him,” Brooks said in a previous interview with ONE. “The way that I have been calling out, it can seem like it is disrespectful, but you’ve got to sell fights too.”

Following his win over Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is yet to decide on the future of his combat sports career, but if Johnson does opt to return, we can’t think of a better fight than one against ‘The Monkey God.’