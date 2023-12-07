ONE Championship: Jo Nattawut wants Tawanchai rematch ‘if he’s still holding that belt’ 

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut hopes to run it back with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai should he make it out of his next title defense with the 26 pounds of gold intact.

In October, Nattawut went toe-to-toe with Tawancha at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. Though he delivered an impressive performance that took the Thai titleholder to the limit, Nattawut ultimately came up short on the scorecards.

Speaking with CountFilms TV, Jo Nattawut expressed his desire to once again challenge Tawanchai for the featherweight Muay Thai crown.

“As I said, you know, everybody's dream is to fight for the belt, so if he's still holding that belt yes."

He added:

“Let's talk about fighters in general, okay? You know everybody's goal is to fight for the belt right? So it’s not just me that wants it, it’s all the fighters. So I'm one of them I'm one of the fighters.”

Jo Nattawut returns to the ring at ONE Fight Night 17

A few short weeks removed from his loss to Tawanchai, Jo Nattawut will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with ONE Championship newcomer Luke Lessei.

Hailing from the small Midwestern town of Dubuque, Iowa, Lessei will look to make a big impression in his first appearance on martial arts’ biggest global stage. If ‘The Chef’ can score a big win over Nattawut inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, he will likely find himself immediately thrust into the featherweight top five while simultaneously dashing Nattawut’s hopes of a rematch with Tawanchai.

Can Luke Lessei play the spoiler in his ONE debut, or will Jo Nattawut take a big step toward earning another shot at ONE Championship gold this Friday night?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.