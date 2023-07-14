ONE Championship: Liam Harrison says ‘legacy is important’ but second only to inspiring others 

Despite all his years competing and racking up fights, veteran striker Liam Harrison has never lost his love for martial arts. Finding ways to improve his skill set and arsenal constantly, Harrison has maintained his place at the top of the sport with over 20 years in the game and over 100 fights.

He still loves evolving as a martial artist and putting on an excellent show for the fans every time he steps inside the Circle under the ONE Championship banner. However, ‘The Hitman’ finds himself motivated by another factor at this stage in his career.

When he isn’t found adding new tricks to his game or sharpening his already existing weapons, Liam Harrison is helping younger fighters. He shares his experiences and teaches them lessons he has learned throughout his storied career.

Competition at the highest level and getting his hand raised is still the driving force for the Brit. But he is focused on leaving an impact on the sport that he has dedicated his life to when he does finally hang up the gloves for good, which won’t likely be anytime soon.

Proven by his work in the gym while recovering from the injuries he suffered last time out at ONE on Prime Video 1, you can’t keep Harrison out of the gym. While there, he will do everything he can to support those around him.

In an interview with LastBSTN on YouTube, Liam Harrison spoke about his mindset at this stage of his career. He further elaborated, adding how leaving a mark on the sport and the next generation is his primary focus:

“So yeah, legacy is important. But inspiration is more important to me. And that's what I wanna do.”

Watch the full interview below: