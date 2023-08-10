ONE Championship: Liam Harrison stresses on the importance of ‘split second reaction’ at the top level

Liam Harrison owns one of the best minds in striking with all the experience and knowledge he has accumulated over the years.

With over twenty years in the game, there are many things that the ‘Hitman’ has witnessed firsthand.

Still competing at the highest level at 37 years of age, Harrison may not be the young and fresh competitor he once was, but with that comes the know-how of a veteran.

Besides passing that knowledge on to the younger fighters he shares the mats with, Harrison provides useful knowledge to up-and-coming strikers via his social media platforms and interviews.

In a recent video with Fight Energy Films, Liam Harrison spoke about the importance of having a clear mind when you step through the ropes to compete in ONE Championship.

Having faced some of the best strikers in the world, the Brit knows there's no time to make a split-second mistake in the ring. Everything must flow naturally to ensure that you aren’t a step behind your opponent.

Liam Harrison said:

“If you start taking time to think, 'Should I do this?' Bang. You've been hit by something. When you're at that high level in ONE Championship against fighters like Muangthai and those guys, if you start overthinking stuff and you pause for a split second, that's when you gonna get caught by something. Everything you do is a reaction to what you've done in the gym.”

Watch the full video below: