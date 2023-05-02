ONE Championship shares adorable clip of Reinier de Ridder training with his son

‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder is one of the most dangerous grapplers on the planet, but first and foremost, he’s a loving and devoted father.

The father-of-two is gearing up for a submission grappling superfight, which is set for this Friday at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. In just a few days, he’ll be making his U.S. debut in Denver, Colorado, to face grappling ace Tye Ruotolo at the 205lbs weight limit.

Not only is de Ridder’s next match the topic of conversation this week, but also his adorable two-year-old son, who has been stealing hearts all over social media.

ONE Championship released the wholesome footage of De Ridder teaching his son jiu-jitsu on Instagram with the caption:

“Start ‘em young 💪.”

Hundreds of sports fans took to the comment section below to post the following reactions:

lazlenaerts:

“Kids in gis is the ultimate cuteness overload.”

kidkilamity:

“Goes in for the kiss and his son jumps guard and sinks in the guillotine.”

hsemina.04:

“That's the most brutal attack so far i've seen..🔥❤️”

sorinmac83:

“The future of bjj 😍.”

Check out the clip below:

Besides being a full-time parent, the current ONE middleweight world champion is also a full-time mixed martial artist and submission grappler. Recently, Reinier de Ridder took a brief respite from MMA after losing the ONE light heavyweight world title to Anatoly Malykhin last December.

The event marked his first lone loss after having dominated the sport for nearly a decade. However, he’s back in competition and ready to showcase the beast within by submitting one of the fastest rising stars in BJJ, Tye Ruotolo.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III goes down this Friday, May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch the historic main event live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes