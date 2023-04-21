ONE Championship shares Jonathan Haggerty hype package ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty will step into the main event as a big underdog.

That isn’t to say that Haggerty isn’t an extremely well accomplished striker in his own right. The former flyweight Muay Thai world champion has proved that he can go toe-to-toe with the very best in ONE Championship since making his debut in 2019.

After defeating the current strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri on his debut, Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the flyweight champ.

On April 21, Haggerty will need to produce a similar feat against the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The titleholder has produced one of the most impressive runs ONE Championship has ever seen with ten consecutive wins with the last five coming by way of finish.

‘The General’ made a successful debut at bantamweight last time out at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year.

With a narrow majority decision win over Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin, Haggerty announced his arrival at his new weight class, providing the world champion with some fresh blood for his next title defense.

In the main event at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 21, Haggerty will look to become a two-time world champion under the ONE banner but the odds are stacked against him.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 9, ONE Championship posted a highlight of some of Jonathan Haggerty’s career highlights inside the Circle that led to him winning the flyweight Muay Thai world championship:

“Will “The General” prove the naysayers wrong? 😳 Jonathan Haggerty aims to dethrone bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video! 🏆 @jhaggerty_”

Jonathan Haggerty will challenge Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. The entire event on April 21 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

