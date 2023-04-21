ONE Championship shares Nong-O Hama’s monstrous body shots heading into ONE Fight Night 9

ONE Championship re-posted Nong-O Hama’s impressive performance against Hiroaki Suzuki.

In February 2019, Nong-O became the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion after taking out Han Zi Hao. Three months later, the Thai superstar returned for his first world title defense against Suzuki at ONE: Warriors of Light. He successfully defended his throne to maintain his undefeated promotion record, which now stands at 10-0.

Ahead of his ninth world championship fight with ONE Championship, the promotion posted his entire fight against Suzuki on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O defends his gold for the eighth time against British striking star Jonathan Haggerty on April 21, relive all the action from his entertaining duel with Hiroaki Suzuki in 2019!”

On April 21, the 36-year-old Thai legend will look to continue his reign of terror at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. The eight time bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is taking on Jonathan Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title holder moving up a weight class.

Haggerty last fought in November 2022, defeating Vladimir Kuzmin before fully committing to the bantamweight division. ‘The General’ has a tough mountain to climb, but he has the durability and experience to earn respect from his upcoming opponent.

Jonathan Haggerty's attempt to dethrone the bantamweight Muay Thai king will headline ONE Fight Night 9, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 9 fight card below:

