ONE Championship shares Superbon’s interesting workout routine

For the last few months, former featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has been on the comeback trail.

The former pound-for-pound number one suffered a devastating defeat last time out. At ONE Fight Night 6 in January, he was finished in the second round by Chingiz Allazov, who claimed the featherweight kickboxing world championship.

After some time away from the spotlight, more and more videos started to come through of the former titleholder doing work in the gym and looking ready to step back inside the circle.

His return has now been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, where he will take on Tayfun Ozcan inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His Dutch-Turkish opponent Ozcan has shared the circle with some of the top strikers in ONE Championship, but his next foe has proven multiple times that he is the cream of the crop. Last time out, Ozcan was defeated by Marat Grigorian at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year.

Ahead of the elite Thai striker’s return, ONE Championship posted a video of his intense training where he is running uphill whilst carrying weights and throwing kicks:

“Always an uphill grind 😤 Superbon’s journey back to the top begins with a high-stakes kickboxing contest against Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video! Who you got? @superbon_banchamek⁠"

Fans reacted to the video in the comments below the post:

cicoleen:

“Superbon will go back to the top ✨✨”

edu.g.m:

“That is some intense work 🔥🙌 Amazing”

kxlaxia:

“This makes me want to go to thailand”

super_cbas2x:

“Goddamnnn That's Some Work 💯🔥”

Superbon Singha Mawynn returns at ONE Fight Night 11 to take on Tayfun Ozcan at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video.

