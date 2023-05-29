ONE Championship shares throwback clip of Stamp’s insane ab workout

Stamp Fairtex showed off her abs of steel in a new throwback video ONE Championship shared.

In the footage, the MMA superstar was seen taking some hard punches to the abdomen to build a stronger core and control her breathing. ONE Championship shared the brutal workout with her fanbase on Instagram with the caption:

“Stamp’s got GUTS 😱 Would YOU be able to handle this core workout? 😬 @stamp_fairtex

Stamp fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts and here’s what some of them had to say:

lizardman1981:

Stamp! What an icon!

morpheusmurphey:

This is another reason I would never step into the ring against Stamp, she would just take a body shot and land the head kick.

Jared Vanderaa (pro fighter):

"Damn, @stamp_fairtex just eating those"

Watch Stamp Fairtex eat those punches like a warrior below:

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is at the pinnacle of her career after staging her U.S. debut in Colorado on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10. She fought against American rising star Alyse Anderson for a shot at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Unfortunately for Anderson, Stamp swiftly retained her No.1 spot in the rankings and a chance to fight for gold when she delivered a devastating KO kick to the liver in the second round. Now, Stamp stands on the cusp of greatness and history once again with an impending world title showdown in the near future.

In a division that has long been known for its high level of competitiveness, Stamp has a difficult journey ahead. There are four women in the top five who can give Stamp a good run for her money, especially No. 2 and No. 3 ranked atomweights Ham Seo Hee and Denice Zamboanga.

