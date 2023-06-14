ONE Championship stars sing their praises for Superbon

ONE Championship superstars, including CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, have praised Superbon Singha Mawynn for his highlight-reel knockout against Tayfun Ozcan.

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon returned for his first fight since losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship to Chingiz Allazov this past January. The Thai superstar went back and forth with Ozcan for the first three minutes before everything changed.

In round two, the Singha Mawynn affiliate landed a stunning head kick that knocked Ozcan out, leading to a $50,000 performance bonus. Several days later, the former kickboxing world champion posted a photo compilation on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Hope you enjoyed the show ☝🏽”

The comment section was filled with praise from ONE Championship superstars, including some saying:

“Congratulations!!! What a great fight.” - Aung La N Sang

“Good stuff brother!!! Absolutely clinical headlock” - Martin Nguyen

“yes, i enjoyed the superbon head kick show!!! 🔥🔥🔥” - Chatri Sityodtong

“Congratulations Nong 🏆” - John Wayne Parr

On August 5, the reigning featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov, hopes to defend his throne in a rematch against Marat Grigorian. Whoever emerges victorious could find themselves against Superbon next time out.

The Thai superstar’s win against Tayfun Ozcan will likely lead to a rematch against Allazov or Grigorian. The 32-year-old lost against ‘Chingiz’ in January of this year and defeated Grigorian in March 2022.

For those that missed the event, the replay of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, featuring two world championship bouts, can be seen for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

