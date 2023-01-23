ONE Championship still wants to put together Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Supergirl rematch

At ONE Fight Night 6, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak lived up to her nickname and stepped in to save the day.

The 19-year-old Thai striker was originally scheduled to face Ekaterina Vandaryeva on January 13 in a rematch of their fight from the year before. Taking place at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January 2022, the pair produced an extremely close contest that Jaroonsak won via split decision.

Their planned second fight did not go ahead, but it wasn’t either competitor's fault. ‘Supergirl’ was offered the chance to step-in and face Stamp Fairtex on late notice after her opponent Anissa Meksen pulled out of the event the day before.

Giving Stamp the opportunity to still compete, they put on a great fight for the fans in Bangkok. Whilst she may have been on the wrong side of the split decision, Jaroonsak won the adoration of the fans on that night.

In a recent interview with SCMP MMA, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that he still wants to run back Anna Jaroonsak’s previously scheduled fight against Vandaryeva:

“Definitely. I definitely wanna do that fight. I think that’s something that everyone wants to watch. It was a controversial victory. I thought Ekaterina won, I think the judges got it wrong. I really genuinely thought that Ekaterina won the first fight and I was really looking forward to this fight.”

He added:

“It’s unfortunate that Anissa couldn’t make it to the fight with Stamp.”

Watch the full interview below:

Chatri Sityodtong admits Stamp Fairtex vs. Supergirl was a very close fight

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong does not want to call the judges' decision “controversial” in the Stamp Fairtex vs. Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak fight.

Whilst many seemed to share the opinion that Jarronsak deserved to have her hand raised, it was Stamp who was awarded the split decision win in a very closely contested match.

Chatri has shown in the past that he isn’t afraid to call things how he sees them following an unpopular decision. He’s even spoken out about Anna Jaroonsak’s previous fight, which many believed she was wrongly awarded the win for.

Whilst fans are always quick to brand results controversial if there’s a debatable judging call, Chatri Sityodtong said that he could’ve seen an argument for either Stamp or Anna Jaroonsak having their hand raised due to how close the fight was.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, Chatri Sityodtong explained:

“Well I would say that it was a super close fight and if they'd given it to Supergirl, I wouldn’t have said anything. Neither here or there. I did think at the very end, actually my brother was watching the fight from the U.S. and he was like ‘Hey bro, I think Supergirl edged it.’ I said, ‘No, I think,’ this was before the judges came out with their thing and he was texting me, he’s obviously a big fan. And I texted him, ‘No, I think Stamp edged it out because that last round.'"

