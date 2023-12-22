Superbon Singha Mawynn believes his upcoming Muay Thai bout could be a late addition to the Fight of the Year conversation.

On Friday, December 22, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for its last event of 2023. The ONE Friday Fights 46 main event will feature Tawanchai PK Saenchai defending his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in a highly-anticipated bout against Superbon.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon is a fight that fans have been calling for since the former signed with the promotion. After a couple of postponements, the must-see Muay Thai world title matchup is finally here, and fans are ecstatic to see who emerges victorious.

During an interview with ONE, Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, had this to say about his fight later this week:

“It has the potential to be the fight of the year because we're evenly matched. He will come to win. I want to win too. It could be the fight of the year.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Superbon Singha Mawynn doesn’t feel a difference between his skills in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Superbon Singha Mawynn’s five fights with ONE have been in kickboxing. Yet, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has plenty of experience in Muay Thai, so he’s not concerned about the alleged advantage Tawanchai could have for being more active in “The Art of Eight Limbs.”

During the previously mentioned interview with ONE, Superbon had this to say about his skills in Muay Thai compared to kickboxing:

“I never thought of myself as a kickboxer. I have always been a Muay Thai fighter. And I don't think Tawanchai has more Muay Thai experience than me. For me, there is no difference between Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

Earlier this year, Superbon Singha Mawynn was dethroned of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title by Chingiz Allazov. Several months later, the Thai superstar bounced back with a highlight-reel knockout win against Tayfun Ozcan.

With a win against Tawanchai, Superbon would have endured one of the most up-and-down and historically successful calendar years in promotional history.