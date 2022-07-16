Tang Kai uses cryotherapy to recover from intense training while preparing for Thanh Le at ONE 160

No. 1 ranked featherweight contender Tang Kai is readying himself for the biggest fight of his career as he gets ready to take on reigning featherweight world champion Thanh Le at ONE 160 on August 26.

Undefeated in the circle, Tang earned his opportunity at ONE gold with a second-round knockout of Kim Jae Woong at the promotion’s 10th anniversary spectacular event: ONE X.

In a recent post on the ONE Championship Instagram handle, the Chinese national can be seen taking an ice bath “to recover faster and reduce muscle soreness, and reduce muscle pain after training” per the caption in the video clip.

“Tang Kai is ICE COLD 🥶 Watch as he challenges Thanh Le for the ONE Featherweight World Championship at ONE 160 on August 26! 🔥 @tangkaimma”

Tang Kai faces the tough task of dethroning the featherweight king Thanh Le, who, like himself, is undefeated in the circle. Le’s last outing set the MMA world ablaze when he defeated grappling wizard Garry Tonon with a spectacular ground and pound knockout less than a minute into their contest.

During a recent ONE 160 virtual press conference, Tang admitted that facing Le will be the toughest test of his career, but also considers it a must-win situation:

“I know my opponent Thanh Le is a very tough fighter. This could be the toughest fight of my whole career. But I’m ready, and I’m full of confidence. Like I said, this is a must-win fight for me.”

Tang Kai believes he will retire "old" Thanh Le

Tang Kai is known for taking verbal jabs at his opponents leading up to a showdown. The Chinese national didn’t mince words with Kim Jae Woong before putting him away in their ONE X matchup with an impressive knockout.

Now Tang is taking aim at his ONE 160 opponent, who is also his elder, by suggesting that he should be considering retirement due to old age:

“I respect him a lot, but he’s also 36-years-old. I think he should really be considering retirement. This could be his retirement fight maybe. He has a beautiful family, after this one, he should go back to them and have a normal life.”

Le responded, admitting to his younger opponent that he may be older, and as a result a bit slower. However, according to the champion, underestimating him would lead to the Chinese fighter’s downfall. Thanh Le said:

“This though [pointing to his head] is young, spry, in its prime. Physically and mentally I feel really good, and I think that’s going to be the downfall of a lot of people to come and try to take this belt. On paper I’m a little older, slower, might not be able to train as much. I’ve been doing this so long maybe my body hurts. But we’ll step into the ring and we’ll see how slow and how things come out this body.”

