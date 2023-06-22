ONE Championship targeting "multiple events" in North America next year

Following the runaway success of its historic first-ever live on-ground event in the US, ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong says his promotion is already lining up the next few shows in the States.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Sityodtong teased ONE Championship’s further expansion into North America.

He said:

“Definitely, definitely, we will be returning with many more events. The US team is on ground, we're hiring like crazy right now in the US. And we already have plans for multiple events next year in the US. I don't want to name a number yet.”

Check out the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 was a massive event, one that American fans in attendance went crazy for. The main event featured reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson defending his belt against longtime rival Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes.

Johnson ended up winning a rather one-sided and uneventful battle to retain his gold, but there were a lot of exciting matchups throughout the card.

Stars like ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon and atomweight princess Stamp Fairtex also saw action, alongside the return of American wunderkind ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt.

Given how American fans embraced ONE Championship’s official arrival on US soil, it comes as no surprise that the promotion is looking to host even more live events in the country.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III via replay with an active Prime Video subscription.

