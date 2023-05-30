ONE double-world champ Regian Eersel shares snapshots from his meet and greet in Suriname

Dominant two-sport world champion Regian Eersel shared a series of fun pictures from his latest meet and greet ahead of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Eersel took a well-deserved trip back to his homeland after successfully defending his Muay Thai belt at ONE Friday Fights 9 in Thailand. Winning two belts in such dominant fashion at ONE Championship has made him a bit of a national hero in Suriname.

As such, the Dutch-Surinamese star had quite a busy schedule a few weeks ago, which included a meet and greet with his fans. Feeling nothing but gratefulness to his home country for their warm welcome, Eersel released part three of his trip to Suriname to continue to commemorate his incredible experience.

On Instagram, the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion captioned a post:

“In the car with @business.instyle and ofcourse @inprosernv Security. And the meet & greet @murphys.sr. Thanks for the Love people ❤️

In light of Regian Eersel’s upcoming defense of the lightweight Muay Thai belt against Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov on June 9, fans immediately flocked to Instagram to show their support for the world-class fighter. Here’s what some of them said below:

Ahmadshhadeh1:

Real champ brother

champs_talk:

“Bossplayer 💪🏼❤️

Agustinjosephcruz:

“Champ! P4P best in the world.”

With another fight underway in less than three months, ‘The Immortal’ Eersel dreams about wearing the golden strap around his waist once again. After making an example of his last rival this past March, he is undaunted by the challenge that lies ahead.

On Friday, June 9, the 30–year-old veteran will look to extend his 21-fight winning streak when he faces one of the fastest-rising stars in Muay Thai.

Fans in North America can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill live and for free with a Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes