"One fight that has to be in England" - Eddie Hearn's deal for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn in the middle east falls flat with fans

Journalist Michael Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news that Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn's promoter, is looking to book his next fight, reportedly against Chris Eubank Jr. in the Middle East.

The news was originally reported by Mail Sport, which Benson re-shared. He tweeted:

"Eddie Hearn has reportedly now agreed a deal to stage Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on Dec 23rd in the Middle East (likely Abu Dhabi), if they're not able to do it in UK due to ongoing appeal in Benn's UKAD case, which may not be heard until Dec/Jan. [According to @MailSport]"

The notion that Benn vs. Eubank Jr., an all-British showdown, could take place in the Middle East infuriated fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

User @TFinnAgain said:

"That’s one fight that has to be in England"

@algos_in_crypto further added:

"is the middle east now the default for all big UK fights?"

It appears fans were united in believing that the fight should have taken place on U.K soil. @ShaunLFC9 also added:

"Sad if that’s not in U.K. but it shouldn’t be happening at all hope Eubank wins."

@Lewissu, meanwhile, criticized the matchup, saying:

"This is a bottom of the barrel level fight. Low-level fighters and definitely not what we want to see. 2023 has been a great year for boxing!"

@1881NUFC alluded to the fact that the fight would be under the shadow of Fury vs. Usyk, saying:

"Everyone will be watching Fury Usyk"

Eddie Hearn says he might be attending KSI-Fury event, praises Misfits boxing

In an interview, Eddie Hearn confirmed that he would be attending the event at the behest of his daughter. He had a lot of praise for Misfits Boxing, the promotional company that puts on these influencer boxing events. Hearn said:

"I think what they've done with Misfits has been revolutionary, and although it is YouTube boxing, it's competitive and I like the way they structure their cards. If you look at the show next week, KSI vs. Tommy Fury, however, you wanna look at it, is an intriguing food. Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis? The build-up has been unbelievable. Even Slim vs. Salt Papi, who can forget that one?"

