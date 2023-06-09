ONE Fight Night 11 preview and predictions: Regian Eersel vs. Dmitry Menshikov

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel is on the cusp of history when he takes on Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

Eersel, who owns both the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, will defend his Muay Thai belt this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With a perfect 9-0 ONE Championship record, a win in Bangkok could push Eersel to a nice 10-0 slate in the promotion. Menshikov, however, is no easy foe.

The Russian slugger is 27-2 in his professional career with 19 knockouts to his name. Menshikov is also on an 11-fight winning streak and a win over Eersel could change his fortunes practically overnight.

This high-profile match, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Before this historic match goes down, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team gave their expert analysis on the upcoming bout between Eersel and Menshikov.

James De Rozario: Regian Eersel via unanimous decision

Regian Eersel. 100 percent.

There's one too many things within the Dutch-Surinamese athlete's arsenal that will punish Menshikov at whatever pace they tango.

The debutant's knockout ability has been the talk of the town as of late, with 19 knockouts from his 27 overall wins. But many are overlooking the blatant fact that 'The Immortal' has faced foes with plenty of similar firepower in the past.

Expect the Sityodtong Amsterdam man to methodically break down his rival as the match progresses on his way to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Mike Murillo: Regian Eersel via knockout

This is going to be another tough challenge for reigning champion Regian Eersel ,but in the end, I see him retaining his title by way of knockout late in the match.

One thing going for ‘The Immortal’ as a fighter is his ability to go for miles, and I see it featuring prominently in this fight.

Granted, Dmitry Menshikov is the younger fighter between the two, but I do not think he can keep up with Eersel for the full distance while also getting a pounding from the champion.

This will also mark Eersel’s third straight match competing under Muay Thai rules and during this stretch, he has steadily shown that he is growing comfortable fighting with smaller gloves. That does not bode well for Menshikov.

But let me say though, I do not expect Menshikov to be a pushover. His 11-fight winning streak heading into the contest should not be overlooked. It is a testament to the kind of performance he is capable of if allowed to do his thing.

I see him posing problems to Eersel early on before the latter starts taking control of the contest and going for the finish.

Ted Razon: Regian Eersel via unanimous decision

It’s hard to get a read on the level of competition that Dmitry Menshikov has faced so far since he will be making his ONE Championship debut.

Then again, anyone with 19 knockouts in 27 career wins is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

The Russian KO artist might just be the most heavy-handed opponent Regian Eersel will face throughout his stellar ONE career by far.

I’m convinced his frightening power will translate nicely in 4-ounce gloves, and he may even get a knockdown as early as round 1.

However, we’ve already seen this scenario before where Eersel absorbs seemingly fight-ending punishment, only to rise from the dead and get his hand raised in the end.

Power hitters like Arian Sadikovic and Nieky Holzken have sent ‘The Immortal’ to the canvas but the double champ somehow found a way to win.

I expect nothing less from Eersel in this match-up, and I believe this bout will once again be won in the championship rounds.

Menshikov is a worthy adversary, but we don’t know how he’ll perform under the bright lights of the global stage.

I expect him to drown like the rest of Eersel’s challengers and fade in rounds 4 and 5. Eersel might even secure a late knockdown but I see the resilient Russian reaching the final bell.

Vince Richards: Regian Eersel via knockout

He may keep a low-key and laidback demeanor, but Regian Eersel is one of the most vicious strikers on the planet.

Eersel has the uncanny ability to lull opponents into his zone and force them to operate in a rhythm that he wants the match to be in. When that happens, ‘The Immortal’ launches into an attack that his unsuspecting foes have no way of anticipating.

The two-sport world champion can easily force his opponents to expend their energy and gas them out even before the championship rounds start.

Eersel’s style was in full display when he defended the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March. Sinsamut was firing on all cylinders for three rounds until Eersel decided to end the bout in the fourth round with a crushing left hook to the body.

The Suriname star might just repeat the same game plan against Dmitry Menshikov this Friday. Menshikov is an aggressive striker who goes in aggressively on offense.

If Menshikov falls into that pace, then it will be game over for him in the championship rounds.

I see Eersel using the first three rounds to tire Menshikov out before going for the kill in the fourth or fifth rounds.

