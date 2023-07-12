ONE Fight Night 12: Anatoly Malykhin senses a crushing win for Amir Aliakbari against Dustin Joynson

Two-division king Anatoly Malykhin has weighed in with a prediction for a match-up between two potential rivals of his – Dustin Joynson and Amir Aliakbari.

The undefeated Russian fighter will be in attendance to catch the two heavyweight tanks collide at ONE Fight Night 12, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 14.

And while he expects this to be a nail-biting affair, ‘Sladkiy’ can’t help but to point to Joynson’s unimpressive wrestling as a factor that will lead to his downfall when he faces the Iranian.

Anatoly Malykhin told ONE Championship:

“Dustin has no wrestling skills at all. I think Aliakbari will take him down and win the fight using his wrestling skills.”

A wrestling specialist himself, the heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion recognizes talent when he sees it. Having witnessed and competed against Aliakbari, the Golden Team representative knows more or less what to expect from his heavyweight foe.

Both martial artists enter this important heavyweight clash knowing a victory could potentially secure them a shot at Anatoly Malykhin’s prized title.

Joynson gained his first promotional win against Hugo Cunha in his last outing, while Aliakbari has been on a hot run of two back-to-back knockouts versus Brandon Vera and Mauro Cerilli.

Find out who comes out the victor at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, July 14. The entire bill will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

Poll : 0 votes