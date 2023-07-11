ONE Fight Night 12: Martin Nguyen envisions Garry Tonon submitting Shamil Gasanov with ‘some type of leg lock’

As ONE Fight Night 12 approaches on July 14, former ONE lightweight world champion Martin Nguyen has got his eyes on one particular matchup.

At the top of the card, just before the main event featuring star striker Superlek Kiatmoo9, two of the very best lightweight contenders, Shamil Gasanov and Garry Tonon, will square off.

With Nguyen previously scheduled to face Gasanov earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 7 and yet to face submission specialist Tonon, he is looking to face the winner of this matchup in a number one contender clash.

Undefeated Russian Gasanov made a huge impact on his ONE Championship debut last year and he is looking to take out another one of lightweight’s most highly regarded fighters in ‘The Lion Killer,’ who has previously challenged for the world championship that Nguyen once held.

Having returned to the win column at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year, where he secured a decision win against late-notice opponent Leonardo Casotti, ‘The Situ-Asian’ is more motivated than ever to reclaim his throne at the top of the division.

Facing off against the winner of this high stakes matchup on July 14 is his clear route back to the title, but first, he must see how the contest plays out.

Previewing the matchup in an interview with the South China Morning Post, Martin Nguyen predicted that whilst Shamil Gasanov has got a strong grappling game, he expects Garry Tonon to find the submission if the fight hits the floor:

“If it’s gonna go to the ground I predict Garry Tonon will beat Gasanov via some type of leg lock.”

ONE Fight Night 12 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes