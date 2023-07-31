ONE Fight Night 13: Davit Kiria vows to knock out Tawanchai and make statement

34-year-old Georgian striking veteran Davit Kiria has a massive upset on his mind when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

Kiria will take on ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a kickboxing battle at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, August 4.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kiria said he aims to shock the world by doing what no other man has done before him, boldly claiming that he will stop the Thai phenom Tawanchai.

Kiria said:

“Of course, I’ll go for the KO, yes.”

Davit Kiria is a former GLORY lightweight kickboxing world champion with a high-paced and aggressive fighting style. The 34-year-old has a penchant for scoring highlight-reel knockouts on the biggest stage.

He will need all that explosiveness, however, against Tawanchai, who is one of the hottest fighters in ONE Championship right now. The 24-year-old is fast, powerful, and unbeaten in ONE Championship. He was last seen in action when he stopped Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year with a brutal leg kick.

ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video also features a showdown between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz ‘Chinga’ Allazov and no.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Fans in the United States can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 13.