ONE Fight Night 13: John Lineker promises to sort weight issues and ‘fight better’

John Lineker admits he may need to shift how he manages his weight after his win over Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, August 4.

The former bantamweight kingpin, who’s struggled to hit the mark on the scale in the past, was six pounds over the bantamweight limit for his scheduled bantamweight contest against the South Korean inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the bout went on at a catchweight point of 151 pounds, and ‘Hands of Stone’ wrapped up the tie with a buzzer-beating knockout of the Extreme Combat representative.

Despite the massive triumph that should see him maintain his charge towards the divisional strap, John Lineker admits he will attempt to meet his end on the scales whenever he fights next.

Speaking to South China Morning Post following his highlight-reel win, he said:

“I think I got too late on. I think that messed me up. I think [I need] to be here 20 days before so I can acclimatize better. I think when I no longer have problems with weight cuts, I’ll also fight better.”

Watch the interview here:

Not one to give up, the Parana native entered the August 4 bill with a lot on the line.

After two back-to-back matches without a win in ONE Championship, the American Top Team representative showcased that he isn’t going anywhere with an important win in a drama-filled fight alongside Kim.

After surviving ‘The Fighting God’s’ pressing game on the canvas and matching up with his foe on the feet, John Lineker put his rival to sleep with a left and a barrage of punches at 4:56 of the third stanza.

North American fans can rewatch his knockout and the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.