ONE Fight Night 13: Ranking Jarred Brooks' greatest wins in ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks has been quite the character throughout his stay at ONE Championship, and it has won him plenty of fans and pushed him to superstar status in less than 24 months.

That trend will continue when he takes a short detour from his MMA quest in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on U.S. primetime on Friday, August 4.

The strawweight MMA king attempts to wrestle away Mikey Musumeci’s ONE flyweight submission grappling crown next week in a fight he earned through his personality inside and outside the global stage of ONE.

As always, ‘The Monkey God’ has already treated fans to a little bit of laughter on his social media before he gets down to business inside the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai.'

But when he switches to fight mode, the fun and games instantly stop for the Mash Fight Team representative. In case you need a reminder, here are three of his biggest wins that display his heart, attitude, and style in ONE Championship.

#3 Jarred Brooks vs. Lito Adiwang

Over the past two years, ‘The Monkey God’ has tackled every one of his rivals verbally and physically. The start of that mighty run came when he debuted against Filipino warrior Lito Adiwang at ONE: Next Gen III in November 2021.

After poking fun at Lito Adiwang’s mullet in the build-up to the clash, the then-Team Lakay representative came into the bout eager to shut Jarred Brooks up. However, it was ‘The Monkey God’ who managed to stay true to his words in the allotted time.

After dominating his opposite number with his elite grappling skills in the first round, the American superstar continued his beating inside the second frame. To his credit, ‘Thunder Kid’ did his best to fend off any level changes by his dance partner.

As he scrambled for another exit from a double-leg takedown, Jarred Brooks saw a small window of opportunity to sink in an arm-triangle choke, which eventually forced the former to tap at 3:07 of the second frame.

#2 Jarred Brooks vs. Bokang Masunyane

After proving that he can walk the walk with a pair of impressive victories inside the ONE circle, Jarred Brooks earned an opportunity to contest in a world title eliminator fight against South African phenom Bokang Masunyane at ONE 156 in April last year.

What was primed to be a wrestling clinic between two elite ground game technicians lived up to its words. Both warriors wasted no time trying to get a more dominant position to secure an advantage.

After a couple of exchanges, ‘The Monkey God’ positioned himself in a good spot by clinching onto ‘Little Giant’s’ back in search of a rear-naked choke attempt. The South African superstar defended well, which forced Jarred Brooks to put his emphasis on body shots and strikes to the head to unsettle his rival.

Just when Masunyane started focusing on blocking his opponent’s strikes, the 2012 Indiana State Wrestling Champion, smart as a fox, switched hands to lock in a rear-naked choke at 4:39 of the opening frame.

#1 Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio

The beef in the prelude to this epic five-round war was just as entertaining as what fans got to witness when Jarred Brooks finally went toe-to-toe with then-divisional king Joshua Pacio in the main event of ONE 164 in December last year.

His monkey tricks – trash talking, rap skills, and hilarious pre-fight videos – since inking a deal with ONE Championship have constantly annoyed ‘The Passion.’ Pacio, like a true champion, responded politely, welcoming whatever the American fighter promised he would bring to the contest.

Unfortunately, the longtime king clearly wasn’t prepared for what was about to unfold inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. Instead of relying on his grappling base, Jarred Brooks waged a war in the stand-up department against the Wushu-based striker.

To everyone’s surprise, ‘The Monkey God’ did exceptionally well until the end of the 25-minute war. After the final bell, ring announcer Dom Lau only confirmed what fans knew was coming their way – a clear-cut unanimous decision win for Jarred Brooks and a new ONE strawweight MMA king.

Don't forget to catch him in action against Mikey Musumeci in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on U.S. primetime next Friday, August 4. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video can tune in live and for free.