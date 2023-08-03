ONE Fight Night 13: Ranking Tawanchai's best wins in ONE Championship

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has enjoyed a fruitful time at ONE Championship, and his performances throughout his tenure are a clear sign that he’s only getting better and better.

With his second ONE featherweight kickboxing world title defense against Superbon Singha Mawynn recently announced for ONE Fight Night 15, the 24-year-old is ready to resume his duty as a world champion and remind everyone why he’s dubbed a generational talent.

In the meantime, however, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative will take a short detour and have a go at the featherweight kickboxing division.

Ahead of his promotional kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4, let’s look at all his sensational victories at the Singapore-based promotion.

#5. Tawanchai vs. Petchmorakot

The Pattaya native has long been lauded as one of the finest Nak Muays of the modern era, and it was only fitting that he had a golden strap around his waist.

That crowning moment arrived at ONE 161 in October last year.

Their clash provided fans with five rounds of elite striking, with both men having a go at one another every second the clock ticked.

Tawanchai started sharp, but the defending king hammered his way into the lead in rounds three and four.

That didn't take out any confidence from the challenger, however. The southpaw striker left his mark on his rival in the final three minutes to mark a new era as the featherweight kickboxing world champion.

#4. Tawanchai vs. Sean Clancy

The 24-year-old megastar introduced himself to the ONE Championship roster in some fashion at ONE: Dangal in May 2021.

Going up against Irish slugger Sean Clancy, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete put up a striking clinic of the highest order, being defensively sound and hammering strikes for fun every time he advanced.

Clancy did try to gain some ground at the start of the third stanza, but 'Clubber's' eagerness only sent him into the shadow realm.

Tawanchai countered off his rival's right punch with a left kick that perfectly landed on his chin at just 35 seconds of the round.

#3. Tawanchai vs. Saemapetch

Everything was as perfect as it could have got for Tawanchai when he collided against longtime friend Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January last year.

His kicks, elbows, and punches, particularly his left-sided attacks, struck fear into his Thai counterpart before the match-winning shot five seconds off the end of the opening stanza.

Tawanchai's high kick-jab combinations instantly pushed his foe into reverse gear, which drew an instant reaction from the latter to drop his guard to minimize his foe's attacks.

During one instance, the eagle-eyed Tawanchai fired in with a counter left that dropped the Fairtex Gym representative, who failed to answer the referee's eight-count.

#2 Tawanchai vs. Niclas Larsen

The generational talent's fight IQ and power proved to be the difference in this battle versus Danish destroyer Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 in June 2022.

The hard-hitting European star decided to fight fire with fire from the start of the contest. However, his tactics against the Thai striker almost got himself knocked out just seconds into the opening round.

He recovered from that slide and advanced with confidence against the sequence of attacks that Tawanchai strung together in the second round, though.

But he only walked into a right hook-left straight combination that put him down and out for good at the 1:42 mark of the round.

#1 Tawanchai vs. Jamal Yusupov

At the first time of asking, Tawanchai defended his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title the best way he knows how - a knockout.

And it only took him a mere 49 seconds to get the job done against Jamal Yusupov.

After bouncing in and out of range with teeps, Tawanchai fired his trademark low kicks into his rival’s thigh.

The last, which connected, left Yusupov limping in pain, which forced referee Olivier Coste to halt the bout under the one-minute mark.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.