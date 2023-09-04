ONE Fight Night 14: Jihin Radzuan says Stamp’s striking isn’t her only ‘strength’

Stamp Fairtex’s striking will play an important role in her chances of securing an MMA world title, but training partner and former rival Jihin Radzuan thinks many more areas within the Thai’s arsenal will gain her unprecedented three-sport world champion status.

The No.1-ranked atomweight contender collides with South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, which emanates live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

Ahead of her second shot at the coveted gold, the Pattaya native’s team of coaches has sought the help of the Malaysian superstar once more to help the Thai complete her martial arts quest.

Though it wouldn’t come easy against an athlete with Ham’s experience, the Fairtex Gym athlete hopes to get things right at the second time of trying.

For her part, Radzuan has spent countless hours sharpening her craft alongside the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion. And while the public sentiment is about Stamp’s striking being the biggest factor in this upcoming world title fight, ‘Shadow Cat’ begs to differ.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the promotion, she said there’s much more to Stamp’s game that Ham should be concerned about than her expertise in the stand-up department.

She said:

“Stamp’s biggest strength is her striking. That’s the common one. But if I have to go into more detail, I’d say it’s her determination and eagerness to improve.”

Don’t forget to catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in for free.