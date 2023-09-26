ONE Fight Night 14: Xiong Jing Nan adapting to ‘different fighting styles’ to prep for Wondergirl

Xiong Jing Nan has worked with training partners possessing different fighting styles to prepare for her upcoming fight.

On Friday, September 29, Xiong returns to action at the female-led ONE Fight Night 14, which features three world title bouts.

The reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion won’t be defending her throne, as she signed on for an intriguing special rules matchup against ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak.

Xiong vs. Wondergirl will feature striking per the following ruleset – three minutes of three rounds, four-ounce gloves, with no kicks, knees, or elbows allowed.

During an interview with ONE, ‘The Panda’ had this to say about her preparations for Wondergirl:

“I have trained with different partners because everyone has a different fighting style. I want to learn more about it to enrich my experience. I will try my best to show my skills in this contest.”

Xiong Jing Nan has established herself as one of the most dominant female fighters in ONE Championship. Since making her promotional debut in December 2017, the 35-year-old has won nine out of ten fights.

‘The Panda’ last fought in September 2022, defeating Angela Lee by unanimous decision in a high-profile champion vs. champion matchup.

Meanwhile, ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak has been versatile in ONE by building her reputation across MMA and Muay Thai with three victories.

She started with “The Art of Eight Limbs” before transitioning to MMA and making a splash in the strawweight division.

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Wondergirl is one of many reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 14 on Friday. The entire female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.