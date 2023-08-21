ONE Fight Night 15: Danial Williams says losing ‘not an option’ against Jonathan Di Bella

At ONE Fight Night 15, fan-favorite Danial Williams will look to snap his back-to-back losing streak by pulling off his biggest win to date inside the circle.

On Friday, October 6, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Williams will face returning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, Jonathan Di Bella.

Back at ONE on Prime Video 3 last year, Jeremy Miado brought Williams’ momentum in MMA to a halt by stopping the Australian-Thai fighter in the third round.

At ONE Fight Night 8, Williams lived up to his reputation for never backing down from a fight by taking a late-notice call into the main event.

With Rodtang Jitmuangnon out of his fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9, ‘Mini T’ faced the flyweight kickboxing champion with almost no time to prepare, coming up short against one of the best in the world.

While his willingness to dive right back in at the deep end and put on entertaining fights has made him a well-respected competitor in each rule set, Williams knows the importance of his next fight.

Not only is he still searching for a world championship under the ONE banner, but a loss to Di Bella could perhaps spell the end for his title aspirations entirely.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams made it clear where his mindset is at ahead of his next title challenge.

The Perth resident said:

“I don’t see losing as an option.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.