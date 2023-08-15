ONE Fight Night 15: Fabricio Andrade says he’ll stick to ‘same strategy’ to get the job done

At ONE Fight Night 15, ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade will step out of MMA into another discipline for the first time inside the circle.

With his dominant run in the all-encompassing sport, the Brazilian’s striking has proven itself to be some of the best we have ever seen from an MMA competitor under the ONE banner.

For his next fight, ‘Wonder Boy’ will put that to the test by competing in a striking-only rule set against a fellow world champion.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Andrade will face Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

With Haggerty holding the bantamweight Muay Thai title, both men will try to become two-sport world champion in a striking contest that is sure to deliver for all the fans.

Whilst everyone knows what ‘The General’ is capable of, producing a great career under the ONE spotlight that has seen him hold world championships at bantamweight and flyweight, the big questions surround his opponent.

Andrade has been unstoppable in MMA but how will he fare against one of the top Muay Thai competitors in the world at ONE Fight Night 15.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade said that his main key to success is to not overthink this fight.

Stepping inside the circle to search for a finish with a dominant performance just like every other contest, ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I just need to be myself. I don't need to change much. It's the same strategy.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.