ONE Fight Night 15: Fabricio Andrade won’t underestimate ‘good opponent’ Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Fabricio Andrade will step outside his comfort zone to try and enhance his legacy.

Having taken out the majority of the top contenders in the bantamweight division, ‘Wonder Boy’ reigns supreme as the world champion. Despite his well-rounded MMA skillset, it’s no secret that the Brazilian’s speciality is in striking.

With his wise shot selection, pinpoint accuracy and elusive movement, Andrade has gone unbeaten since signing with ONE Championship, with several highlight reel finishes on his way to the 26-pound strap.

Next time out, the Brazilian competitor will try his hand in a striking-only rule set as he competes for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Standing across from him will be a fellow bantamweight titleholder, the Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. Both men are trying to achieve two-sport champion status for themselves on the bill.

Haggerty is a highly regarded striker who pulled off a huge upset to dethrone Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 and become a two-time Muay Thai champion under the ONE banner.

When the 15th installment of Fight Night unfolds, Andrade knows that he is stepping into his opponent's world but he does not back down from a challenge.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade spoke about the respect that he has for Haggerty and all that he has accomplished inside the circle:

“He had a great career. He had some ups and downs, fought some very great opponents in ONE Championship, and he's a good opponent.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.