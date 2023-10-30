ONE Fight Night 16: Jeremy Miado believes his range and grappling prowess will trouble Lito Adiwang

Strawweight MMA athlete Jeremy Miado hopes to leave the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a pivotal win come ONE Fight Night 16.

That evening, ‘The Jaguar’ runs it back versus Lito Adiwang in a rematch that has been 19 months in the making.

An injury cruelly forced their initial clash to come to an abrupt end. Though he left the contest with a win, the inconclusive result has made the pair of Filipino fighters only more fired up to put on a show when they square off again.

For his part, 'The Jaguar' remains optimistic that he can move 2-0 in his series with ‘Thunder Kid’ while climbing up the rankings of the talent-packed division.

When asked what are some advantages he will hold against Adiwang, Jeremy Miado had this to say in an interview with ONE Championship:

“As I’ve said, my range will be my biggest weapon in this fight, and I can say that I hold an edge over him in the grappling department. I believe those are my advantages.”

Though it’s hard to see how much weight the two factors he listed above will hold when they go toe-to-toe, Miado’s trump card in the first fight was clear for all to see.

Still, that doesn’t mean ‘The Jaguar’ will have it easy against Adiwang, who’s game to avenge that defeat he suffered to the former at ONE X in March last year.

Jeremy Miado enters this pivotal clash on the back of a loss to Mansur Malachiev, meaning he’ll definitely need a win if he hopes to move one step closer to Jarred Brooks’ coveted strawweight MMA world title.

Find out if ‘The Jaguar’ can accomplish his mission by tuning in to the ONE Fight Night 16 card, which will be broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free.