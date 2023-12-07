ONE Fight Night 17: Roman Kryklia "counting down the days" for Muay Thai showdown with Alex Roberts

Since his arrival in ONE Championship, Roman Kryklia has proven himself to be a must watch fighter everytime he steps inside the Circle.

The Ukrainian competitor has secured five straight wins under the ONE banner that have established him as one of the top strikers in the world.

As he looks to make his return at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8, Kryklia’s next bout will mark his comeback inside the Circle after over a year out.

The ONE heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix was the last time that fans got the opportunity to watch the towering competitor compete but now he is finally back, he is staying at heavyweight but competing in Muay Thai.

Kryklia spoke about the anticipation for his return during an interview with CountFilms TV:

“I'm feeling good as always before the fight. I'm looking forward to showing my skills and what I learned throughout the last couple of months. So yeah, just looking forward and counting down the days to the fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

Roman Kryklia is back and looking to add more gold to his waist

If fans have had to wait a while to see the return of Roman Kryklia, he is sure looking to make up for lost time by securing another world championship.

As mentioned, the last time the Ukrainian was competing inside the Circle it was to win the heavyweight kickboxing World Grand Prix.

In maintaining his undefeated record in the promotion he was able to add the tournament win to his light heavyweight kickboxing world championship.

On December 8, Kryklia is out to become a two weight and two sport world champion which would eclipse his other accomplishments under the ONE banner.

When he faces Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship, you can be sure to expect the very best that he brings to the table.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.