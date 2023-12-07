ONE Fight Night 17: Roman Kryklia says Muay Thai world title triumph ‘will be very special’

Roman Kryklia will look to make history this Friday night when he returns to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for an all-Muay Thai event inside the iconic venue.

ONE Fight Night 17 will feature a loaded lineup of hard-hitting action headlined by a can’t-miss clash between current two-division kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia and newcomer Alex Roberts. The winner will emerge as the first-ever ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of fight night, Kryklia is excited about the opportunity to make history and claim his first world title in the art of eight limbs.

“I know this victory will be very special for me because it will be my first title in Muay Thai,” he said.

Roman Kryklia, the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, goes into the bout with an undefeated record under the ONE banner, scoring five straight victories with four of them coming by way of knockout.

He’ll look to continue that streak while spoiling Roberts’ big debut inside the Mecca of Muay Thai in Thailand.

Could Roman Kryklia suffer an upset against Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17?

Going into their highly anticipated headliner, Roman Kryklia is undeniably the favorite to come out on top and become a two-sport ONE world champion.

However, it would be a big mistake for the big man to look past the tools and the talent of Alex Roberts.

Fresh off a victory in October that earned him the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world championship, ‘The Viking’ believes he is destined to come out on top and claim ONE Championship gold.

“I believe that it’s my destiny to win this belt,” Roberts told Fight News Australia. “I’m going out there in two weeks' time and I’m going to put on an absolute spectacular show and get the job done as I always do.”

Will Roberts secure the biggest win of his combat sports career, or will the power of Kryklia be too much for the Australian standout to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.