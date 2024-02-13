ONE Fight Night 19: Lito Adiwang vows to showcase his improving grappling game against Danial Williams

Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang is continuously working on improving his grappling game to complement his already formidable striking, the result of which he looks to showcase in his scheduled fight this week.

‘Thunder Kid’ returns to action on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will go up against Australian-Thai fighter Danial WIlliams in a featured strawweight MMA clash, part of the event that will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Lito Adiwang shared that he is confident of the progress he has made in improving his grappling game and he vowed to show it off in his upcoming fight.

The 30-year-old Soma Fight Club affiliate said:

“I may be hell-bent on proving that I’m the best striker in this division, and I try to back it up by always working on it but this is MMA, and that’s the reason why I’m here in Soma, to learn more about my wrestling and grappling while also sharpening my bread and butter in striking.”

At ONE Fight Night 19, Lito Adiwang is gunning for a third straight win since returning from knee injury in September.

He is out to follow up on his 23-second TKO of Indonesian Adrian Mattheis and the unanimous decision victory he had after over compatriot Jeremy Miado in November.

Lito Adiwang believes his boxing will play a key role in fight against Danial Williams

Apart from his improved grappling, Lito Adiwang is also banking on his boxing to come up with a convincing victory over Danial Williams in their scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand.

In a recent conversation with ONE Championship, ‘Thunder Kid’ intimated that he sees his boxing skills, which is part and parcel of his vaunted striking, as among his inherent advantages over Williams. It is something he looks to tap on come fight night.

The Baguio City, Philippines, native said:

“We focused on our strengths. We broke down my advantages over him and I worked on him. I feel like my boxing is better than him, so that’s one of the aspects I have. I just have to strike first, hit first. Then I have to be disciplined and take control of my strikes."

Lito Adiwang is coming off back-to-back victories entering ONE Fight Night 19, the most recent was over compatriot Jeremy Miado by unanimous decision in November.

Out to stop him is Danial Williams, who fought in two title kickboxing matches previously but fell short on both occasions. He is out to turn things around now that he is back competing in MMA.