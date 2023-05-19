ONE Friday Fights 17 recap: Pompetch blasts Duangsompong with a vicious 1st round KO

The 17th iteration of ONE Championship’s weekly Friday Fights inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok was indeed a night filled with fireworks.

In the main event, Pompetch PK Saenchai made one hell of a first impression in his promotional debut, needing less than a round to dispose of Duangsongpong Jitmuangnon in their catchweight Muay Thai (133 lbs) contest.

The proud Thai warriors sized each other up with chopping kicks as soon as the bell rang.

Duangsompong attempted to impose his size advantage early on, using his length to score from a distance before uncorking a three-punch combination to the head and body.

Pompetch, though, calmly bid his time and kept digging with teeps and leg kicks to disrupt his opponent’s rhythm.

After a brief clinch battle was reset by the referee, the pair of gunslingers met in the center of the ring and tested each other’s chins.

With under two minutes left in the round, they simultaneously exchanged sharp blows.

However, Pompetch’s swift and compact left hook connected first to Duangsompong’s chin, immediately dropping him to the canvas.

The 24-year-old was dazed and clearly out of it, and the referee put an end to the match without the need for a standing count.

Official result: Pompetch PK Saenchai defeats Duangsompong Jitmuangnon via KO at 1:15 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 133 lbs)

Pompetch, who improved his overall record to 103-43, thanked the entire PK Saenchai Gym for bringing out the best in him:

“I feel so happy because I did exactly what I planned to do. It’s because of my training and all the advice given to me by my coaches and team members,” he said in the post-fight interview.

Pompetch also deservingly took home the ninth performance bonus of the night.

ONE Friday Fights 17 full results

Pompetch PK Saenchai defeats Duangsompong Jitmuangnon via KO at 1:15 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 133 lbs)

Avatar PK Saenchai defeats Komawut FA Group via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn defeats Apiwat Sor Somnuk via split decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 128 lbs)

Rak Erawan defeats Mahasamut Nayokgungmuangpet via KO at 1:35 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 116 lbs)

Rachan Sor Somnuk defeats Khunsuk Sor Dechapan via TKO at 1:53 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 112 lbs)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang defeats Dionatha Santos Tobias via KO at 1:25 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 120 lbs)

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya defeats Denis Puric via TKO at 2:07 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 138 lbs)

Jelte Blommaert defeats Li Guozhen via KO at 1:49 of round two (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Celest Hansen defeats Dani Fall via split decision (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Ivan Parshikov defeats Lianyang Xia via TKO at 4:15 of round one (MMA - bantamweight)

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu defeats Rockie Bactol via TKO at 4:59 of round one (MMA - bantamweight)

