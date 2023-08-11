ONE Friday Fights 28 full results: Kongsuk batters Jaosuayai in epic three-round slugfest

Kongsuk Fairtex moved closer to securing a six-figure contract from ONE Championship after besting fellow Thai phenom Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 28 on August 11.

Jaosuayai came out in his signature southpaw stance, while Kongsuk started off fancy with a spinning body kick that landed on his opponent’s chest.

The two-time Lumpinee Stadium champion capitalized on his superior length early and often, keeping the aggressive Jaosuayai at bay with stinging jabs.

Jaosuayai returned fire with heavy counters but couldn’t quite reach the chin of his taller opponent.

The momentum shifted towards the 21-year-old at the start of the second round, when he was finally able to close the gap.

Jaosuayai scored with punches from the clinch and connected on a left cross followed by a crushing right uppercut combo as Kongsuk tried to disengage.

The pride of Fairtex gym, though, embraced the phonebooth war and retaliated with unforgiving elbows from the top.

Kongsuk let his hands go and started landing his own combinations, set up by some well-timed punches to the body.

The 23-year-old proved he wanted it more in the third and final round, marching Jaosuayai down with insane volume.

Both fighters unloaded heavy artillery, but Kongsuk’s strikes certainly had more impact and left a bigger impression on the judges’ scorecards. His final burst with 10 seconds remaining on the clock secured him the well-earned victory.

Final result: Kongsuk Fairtex defeats Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

With the win, Kongsuk stretched his active winning streak to 10 and registered his second dub under the ONE banner.

ONE Friday Fights 28 full results:

Suriyanlek Por Yenying defeats Songfangkhong FA Group via KO (left hook) at 1:46 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 134 lbs)

Pentor SP Kansart Paeminburi defeats Jack Apichat Muaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

Mahahin Nakbinalaiyon defeats Petsangwan Sor Samarngarnment via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Petsansuk ChotBangsaen defeats Kohtao Petsomnuk via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Robocop Radgoldgym defeats Yoddoi Kaewsamrit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 119 lbs)

Antar Kacem defeats Yodphupa Wimanair via KO (right hook) at 2:36 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Chanajon PK Saenchai defeats Mohamed Hanoun via KO (punch combination) at 0:28 of round two (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Xavier Gonzalez defeats Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Suablack Tor Pran49 defeats Lenny Blasi via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:26 of round three (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Sanzhar Zakirov defeats Dave Bangguigui via TKO (referee stoppage) at 4:11 of round three (MMA – strawweight)

So Yul Kim defeats Noelle Grandjean via submission (triangle choke) at 3:57 of round two (MMA – atomweight)