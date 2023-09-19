ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang says his speed will "overcome" a slower Superlek

There are many things that Rodtang Jitmuangnon knows he must overcome to best Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, but speed isn’t one of them.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion collides alongside his longtime compatriot and friend inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this September 22.

‘The Iron Man’ has seen Superlek crush one rival after another on his way to a sensational 2023 campaign so far. With that, he’s also studied the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion’s arsenal before their hotly-anticipated showdown.

Although he views ‘The Kicking Machine’s’ explosiveness and kicking power as tools that will alert him on fight night, the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete feels he will outpace his fellow countryman when they trade leather in the pocket.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Rodtang had this to say:

“He relies too much on counterattacks, and I think he’s a bit slower. I think I can overcome him in speed.”

Speed, however, won’t be the only advantage the longtime divisional king owns over ‘The Kicking Machine.’

Apart from his well-educated hands and pace, Rodtang’s Muay Mat style means his body and chin are conditioned to absorb multiple blows while finding a home for his elbows and fists.

And the longtime flyweight Muay Thai world champion believes that style could push him to another classic win over Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34.

