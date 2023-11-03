ONE Friday Fights 39 results: Soner Sen sends Kongklai to the shadow realm with brutal cross 

Soner ‘Golden Boy’ Sen lived up to his imposing nickname by taking out the ultra-tough Kongklai Annymuaythai in the curtain closer of ONE Friday Fights 39 on November 3.

The Turkish superstar showed he meant business early inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, chopping down Kongklai with a powerful leg kick. Sen also let his lightning-quick hands go, connecting on punch combos that broke through the Thai’s guard.

The usually aggressive Kongklai found himself on the back foot, as Sen amped up the ante with more precise hooks and straights. After cornering the Thai near the ring ropes with a right high kick, Sen uncorked more punishment by way of slicing elbows.

Kongklai tried to mount his own offense but his efforts went for naught.

The 27-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout stud went for the jugular, tagging Kongklai with a right cross. Sensing the end was nigh, Sen shut the lights out for good with a follow-up one-two that ended Kongklai’s night at the 2:35 mark of the first round.

Soner Sen made a terrific first impression under the ONE Friday Fights banner and improved his overall slate to 19-7.

ONE Friday Fights 39 full results

Soner Sen defeats Kongklai Annymuaythai via KO (right hook) at 2:35 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 142lbs)

ET TDed99 defeats Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai via KO (left elbow) at 1:02 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 130lbs)

Samingdam Chor Ajalaboon defeats Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 129lbs)

Jack Jackmuaythai Gym defeats Darkie Nokkhao KorMor11 via KO (left body kick) at 0:45 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 138lbs)

Nongchamp Luckybuntherng defeats Petake Kiatjamroon via KO (body shot) at 1:39 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 112lbs)

Amnuaydet Wor Wantawee defeats Petleela M U Den via KO (elbow strike) at 2:39 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 120lbs)

Vladimir Kuzmin defeats Fabio Reis via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 146lbs)

Abdollah Dayakaev defeats Detrit LooksuanAutomuaythai via majority decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Longern Paesaisi defeats Karim Dahou via TKO (three knockdowns) at 2:32 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 127lbs)

Patrik Szana defeats Mardsing Khaolakmuaythai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 143lbs)

Lucas Gabriel defeats Kurbanali Isabekov via unanimous decision (MMA – lightweight)

Moises Lois Ilogon defeats Cho Joon Gun via TKO (ground-and-pound) at 2:17 of round three (MMA – strawweight)