ONE Friday Fights 43 recap: Pettonglor narrowly escapes with the win over Kongsuk in epic back-and-forth contest

Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon escaped Lumpinee Stadium by the skin of his teeth in his flyweight Muay Thai clash against Kongsuk Fairtex in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 43.

An exchange of hard leg kicks signaled the opening of the first canto, with both Thai fighters gauging distance.

Pettonglor got the action going by catching his compatriot's kicks and responding with clubbing counters. He briefly dropped Kongsuk with a right cross counter, but the referee ruled it a slip.

The feeling-out process continued until the final 10 seconds of the round where Kongsuk scored with a well-timed kick to the body.

Kongsuk pushed the action in round 2 with some forward pressure and landed some nice elbows.

Pettonglor, though, bravely met him at the center of the ring and exchanged fire.

The An Sukhumvit Gym standout’s left straights began to connect with a minute left in the round, which opened a nasty cut on Kongsuk’s left eyebrow.

He landed with slicing elbows and wild hooks as time expired in the penultimate round.

It was neck-and-neck entering the final salvo, and both fighters left it all on the line.

Pettonglor continued with his volume attacks and fast combos, while Kongsuk’s accurate counters kept hitting their mark.

With under a minute left in regulation, Pettonglor stepped on the gas and kept digging on the body.

Both fighters had their hands raised after the final bell, believing they did enough to win.

The judges, though, gave the slight advantage to Pettonglor, awarding him with the razor-close split-decision victory.

Pettonglor moved to 3-0 under ONE Friday Fights and moved one step closer to that $100,000 contract to join ONE Championship’s main roster.

ONE Friday Fights 43 full results

Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon defeats Kongsuk Fairtex via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeats Parsa Aminpour via KO (left elbow) at 1:07 of round three (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 defeats Award Kazimba via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 139 lbs)

Chokdee Maxjandee defeats Yousif Qadir via KO (punch combo) at 0:48 of round two (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Jomjai Naksugym defeats Kaoklai Chor Hapayak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 124 lbs)

Petnamkhong Mongkolpet defeats BM Fairtex via KO (punch combo) at 1:45 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 122 lbs)

Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin via KO (left high kick) at 2:33 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 129 lbs)

Mustafa Al Tekreeti defeats Chanajon PK Saenchai via KO (right uppercut) at 1:43 of round two (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Rambong Sor Therapat defeats Jiduo Yibu via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Nachyn Sat defeats Carlos Alvarez via TKO (punch combination - referee stoppage) at 4:27 of round two (MMA – featherweight)

Ryosuke Honda defeats Dave Bangguigui via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

Faine Mesquita defeats Baktygul Kurmanbekova via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)