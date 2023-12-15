ONE Friday Fights 45 recap: Soner Sen gets massive come-from-behind KO, moves to 2-0 on global stage

Soner Sen secured his second successive knockout at ONE Friday Fights 45 with a crushing right hook that separated Otop Or Kwanmuang from his senses at 1:47 of the opening stanza.

Though the victory looked practically easy on paper, at least, the Turkish martial artist had to survive a momentary scare inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Sen did not waste time getting a message across at the sound of the bell, aggressively swinging in with heavy kicks and piercing combinations to force his Thai rival onto the ropes.

That, however, only drew a similar reaction from the Sor Sommai man, who was hellbent on leaving a mark on the Turk slugger in their bantamweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Friday Fights 45.

He ate his foe’s best shots and zeroed in with intent. Otop worked behind a more calculated approach and relied on his inch-perfect timing to catch Soner when he missed. Soon, that decision proved to be a wise one.

The 17-year-old Thai left the entire audience at ONE Friday Fights 45 on the edge of their seats as he slammed in a snappy right and a stiffening left jab to earn the first knockdown.

Despite looking as if he was all done and out, Sen regained his senses and confidence as he went in for another attack. And with Otop Or Kwanmuang hoping to connect with another heavy attack, the latter managed to see a small window of opportunity – and he made the most of his chance.

The 27-year-old Turkish dynamo beat his rival to the punch and connected with a right hook that landed flush and wiped him out of his senses.

Referee Ricky Sewell instantly waved off the contest, earning Sen his second highlight-reel moment at 1:47 of the opening stanza. With the win at ONE Friday Fights 45, Sen improved his slate to 20-7.

ONE Friday Fights 45 full results and recap

Here are all of the results from ONE Friday Fights 45:

Soner Sen defeats Otop Or Kwanmuang via KO (right hook) at 1:47 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Chartpayak Saksatoon defeats Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee via KO (left hook) at 1:00 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Pettasuea Seeopal defeats Singmanee Surasakmontri via KO (one-two combo, left hook) at 1:14 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 120 lbs)

Charlie Singha Mawynn defeats Silapet Por Petkaikaew via KO (punch combo) at 2:28 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Jaoinsee Fairtex defeats Ratchamongkol Maethongbairecycle via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Apisit Fairtex defeats Patrik Szana via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

Omar El Halabi defeats Yodthongthai Sor Sommai via majority decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 130 lbs)

Jaruadsuk Sor Jor Wichitpadriew defeats Sherzod Kabutov via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Furkan Karabag defeats Lorenzo Di Vara via TKO (punch combination, three knockdowns in a round) at 2:00 of round two (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Suleyman Suleymanov defeats Nursultan Toktorov via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:12 of round two (MMA – featherweight)

Ismail Khan defeats Rabindra Dhant via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)